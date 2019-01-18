I3 Digital delivers pay and delivery management system

Heatable adopts Belfast-developed solution

Heatable, a US-based heating oil delivery company, has implemented a new digital payment and delivery system from Belfast company i3 Digital.

The system allows customers to use a website or smart phone app to order and track deliveries in an intuitive and highly streamlined process that is fully integrated into with the company’s internal systems.

“The initial response has been phenomenal, exceeding all our expectations,” said David Simmons, project and business leader, Heatable’s. “i3 has been instrumental in developing and launching our intuitive and highly streamlined order, pay and delivery process. They are true partners and worked with us from the early concept, all the way to launch. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

“We’re proud to have been chosen by the Heatable team when the business was still only an idea,” said Adrian Bradley, chief executive and founder, i3 Digital. “From being involved in the branding process and seeing it come to life, it has been a tremendous buzz for us. We are looking forward to phase two and working with Heatable to be the pre-eminent go-to oil company on America’s East Coast.”

TechCentral Reporters

