DCU launches new Centre for Digital Business

A new research centre focussing on digital technologies and their transformation of business has been launched at Dublin City University.

The Irish Institute for Digital Business (IIDB) takes over from the Irish Centre for Cloud Computing & Commerce (IC4 – a national technology centre funded by Enterprise Ireland and the IDA since 2011) and has an expanded remit to include social media, mobile technologies, Big Data, blockchain, and Internet of Things research.

The Irish Institute of Digital Business will feature over 28 faculty members and full-time researchers, making it the largest concentration of digital business researchers in Ireland.

Led by Prof Theo Lynn from DCU’s Business School, the centre aims to transfer research insights and outcomes to multiple audiences, to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies, optimise digital processes and, as a result, transform those businesses.

“Through the government’s investment in the Irish Centre for Cloud Computing and Commerce (IC4), DCU researchers have been actively working with organisations in Ireland to understand the business value of cloud computing and accelerate adoption of the cloud,” said Prof Theo Lynn.

“The IIDB builds on the seven years of research completed at IC4, recognises the wide range of digital business research being undertaken across DCU, and consolidates this research capacity in to one new institute. Researchers, industry and policy makers will be able to leverage the expanded research expertise and capacity to solve real-world problems today, tomorrow and beyond.”

Anne Sinnott, Executive Dean of DCU Business School, said: “One of DCU Business School’s main pillars is its focus on industry engagement. With the launch of the Irish Institute of Digital Business, we will be able to provide industry with access to leading edge business research to help them adopt technologies, grow their businesses and compete internationally.”

TechCentral Reporters