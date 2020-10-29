How HPE Nimble Storage dHCI will streamline your IT management

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) allows businesses to virtualise various elements of what have traditionally been hardware-defined systems.

HPE offers an industry-leading HCI platform through its SimpliVity product, which drives a 91% increase in time available and allows businesses to focus on new projects and apps.

While this HCI offering has become a hit with businesses around the world, HPE has taken things a step further by offering HPE Nimble Storage dHCI.

HPE Nimble Storage dHCI

Nimble Storage dHCI disaggregates compute, storage, and networking, but maintains hyperconverged control – meaning users get an even simpler experience and more flexible architecture.

By allowing each tier of the stack to be scaled separately, HPE’s dHCI product allows you to be prepared for whatever growth trends you encounter.

“You can get your infrastructure up incredibly quickly, and you don’t have to worry about configuration as pretty much everything is templatised,” explained Niall O’Donoghue, managing director, HPE Partner ProCloud.

All of the relevant information can also be viewed and managed through a single pane of glass, and management can be done easily using templates and APIs.

O’Donoghue also noted that Nimble dHCI supports whatever workloads you ask of it – from SQL databases to virtual machines – and when you write to a Nimble device, you are not simply writing to the disk.

“When the server writes to your Nimble device, the data is cached, reorganised, deduplicated, and compressed, meaning that you are only actually writing to the disk when it is needed,” he said.

HPE Infosight

HPE Nimble Storage dHCI is powered by HPE’s InfoSight AI engine, which Lichtenstein explained has collected incredible amounts of data over the years.

This means that InfoSight can diagnose problems before they even happen and is available across both the VMware and Hyper-V environments, making it easy to flag abnormalities across the entire dHCI stack.

This results in 86% of all problems being solved without any intervention from an administrator.

ProCloud: Your HPE solutions provider

If you want to implement HPE Nimble Storage dHCI, ProCloud can help you get started.

ProCloud is an industry-leading HPE solutions provider which helps businesses find the right HCI solution for their specific business needs.

ProCloud has the capacity to run a full assessment of your business’s specific environment to determine what you are currently doing, what technologies you have available, where your workloads need to sit, and much more.

Once it has determined how your business works, it will develop the best solution for your needs.

“We want you to get the right solution for your business, and we want to be your long-term partner,” O’Donoghue said.

Find out more visit power-to-innovate.com.

In association with HPE