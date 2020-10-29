Accelerating digital transformation in focus at Dell Technologies Forum

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Ireland announced today that its annual Dell Technologies Forum will take place once again this year in the form of a weeklong series of virtual events beginning on 4 November.

The focus of the Forum will be on accelerating the digital transformation of organisations. With many organisations focused on transforming their business models over recent months, leaders from Dell Technologies and the business community in Ireland will outline how advanced technology can enable companies adapt quickly, stay agile and serve their customer base in an increasingly data-driven world.

In its virtual format the interactive sessions will feature keynote speakers including Dell Technologies chairman and CEO Michael Dell; president of international markets Aongus Hegarty; managing director for Dell Technologies Ireland Jason Ward; and Declan Costello, head of IT infrastructure & operations at Ryanair. The Forum will provide business leaders, IT experts and transformation thought-leaders with the latest insights ranging from Cloud and AI to remote working and adapting to lead through change.

Jason Ward, VP & managing director, Dell Technologies Ireland (pictured), said: “This year businesses large and small have proven their ability to embrace change at unprecedented speed. From managing an entire workforce remotely to embracing technology to remain connected with customers, we’ve seen digital transformation accelerate at pace.

“The Dell Technologies Forum represents an opportunity to showcase the opportunities that have been unlocked by businesses in Ireland over recent months and the increasingly important role played by the cloud and other emerging technologies.

“As organisations look to navigate the coming months and into 2021, it is clear companies will need to rely on technology to deliver the agility, scale and security required to ensure continued growth and resilience for their organisation. Through the Dell Technologies Forum, we want to help businesses to understand how they can invest in their digital future while also preserving their cash resources.”

The Forum comes as Dell Technologies recently announced the expansion of its ‘as-a-service’ capabilities with Project APEX to simplify how customers and partners access technology on-demand – across storage, servers, networking, hyperconverged infrastructure, PCs and broader solutions.

The Dell Technologies Forum will begin on 4 November at 11am with follow-on virtual sessions over the course of the week. Event themes and timings include:

4 November – Kick-off and digital transformation talks

11 November – Flexible IT

18 November – Digital workplace

25 November – Innovating through data

The Dell Technologies Forum is an annual event run in partnership with Intel and Microsoft. Register for your place for this free the virtual event here and join the #DellTechForum conversation.