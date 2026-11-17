A hidden software bug, which had gone undetected since July, has been identified as the cause for a global outage last week across Microsoft platforms, including Teams and Outlook.

The technology company explained that the outage resulted from a catastrophic sequence of events triggered by a combination of increased traffic and reduced server availability. At the height of the crisis on Thursday, more than 80% of the affected servers had stopped functioning.

The root cause was a change made several months earlier to the central gateway that manages Microsoft 365 data traffic. Although the bug had been present since July, the infrastructure continued to function normally for more than three months.





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The bug escaped initial detection because the testing protocols used outdated technology, while the bug specifically affected more modern, high-performance servers.

The situation escalated to a critical point last Thursday during peak hours in the United States because of two coinciding factors. First, as part of a planned migration, the Teams application was moved to the same primary infrastructure, significantly increasing the volume of data. At the same time, around 14% of server capacity went offline because of a separate technical fault.

When the first servers buckled under the immense pressure, the automated management system shifted the load to the hardware that was still working, which then suffered the same failure. Because the regional digital barriers could not contain the problem, the outage spread worldwide.

Recovery work continued through Saturday. Servers crashed again shortly after restarting because of the large backlog of queued requests. To resolve this, Microsoft was forced to develop a specific patch and bring the servers back online in stages. The incident affected more than 70 countries, with financial experts estimating that the global economic damage amounted to several billion euro.

Business AM