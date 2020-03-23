Hidden Hearing begins posting out free hearing aid batteries

Customers, and non-customers alike should make sure their devices are running properly Print Print Life

Hearing healthcare specialist Hidden Hearing has begun posting out free replacement batteries for hearing aids to all applicants, whether or not they are customers.

“Our audiologists are now supporting many customers’ online and via telephone enquiries, so issuing free replacement batteries for hearing devices to anyone in need makes sense,” said Dolores Madden, marketing director, Hidden Hearing Ireland.

“We continue to follow HSE guidance in terms of handwashing, respiratory hygiene, distancing, and sanitising touchpoints, to ensure we can continue to provide an important service.”

Families are asked to check that relatives’ hearing aids are in good order at this challenging time when TVs, radios and telephone calls are a lifeline for many.

Cold weather and moisture can cause weakened sound or static in hearing aids too, so wearers are advised to wipe them down to make sure they aren’t collecting condensation.

It is also important to ensure rechargeable hearing aids are regularly charged, ideally overnight.

There is a practical troubleshooting guide on cleaning and brushing wax guards, receivers and microphone ports to remove wax and other dirt, if sound isn’t getting through clearly.

Batteries can be ordered by contacting 1800 370000, texting ‘Hear’ to 50015, or e-mailing info@hiddenhearing.ie.

TechCentral Reporters