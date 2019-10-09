Hanley Energy acquires Irish precision engineering company Flexitech

Irish precision engineering manufacturing company, Flexitech has been acquired by Hanley Energy, a global leader of critical power systems in the data centre industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will provide Flexitech with the necessary scale and financial strength to effectively compete in the global metal manufacturing marketplace. Further, it will lead to the creation of 25 permanent Irish jobs over the next two-years.

Headquartered in Co Meath, Hanley Energy facilitated its international expansion by transitioning from a solution integrator to a critical power systems pioneer. Additionally, its advanced backup power technologies has enabled data centre web giants to deliver digital content globally to end users.

Clive Gilmore, CEO Hanley Energy said the acquisition consolidates the company’s global market share. “The acceleration of strategic investments in emerging technology will enable us to deliver specialist innovative and efficient functionality for our ever-growing valuable customer base,” he said.

Dennis Nordon, managing director of Hanley Energy said:“Between Flexitech’s primacy in fabrication and Hanley Energy’s design-expertise, manufacturing strength and technological know-how, we have a winning combination for delivering superior quality and profitability direct to our customers.”

Anthony and Gina McGeown, Flexitech directors said: “Our success to date is down to the hard work and dedication of our staff who have been instrumental in helping us drive forward and enabled us to move onto the next stage of our development, as a subsidiary within the Hanley Energy group.”

TechCentral Reporters