CMS Distribution acquires Avesta to expand French market

Acquisition strengthens CMS' position in European marketplace Print Print Trade

CMS Distribution, the value-added IT distributor of business and consumer technology products, has acquired Avesta. Acquiring the French distributor has strengthened CMS Distribution’s position as one of Europe’s leading IT specialist distributor.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CMS Distribution will continue to run the business under Avesta’s brand for the foreseeable future. Avesta’s leadership and management team will remain, to focus on the growth of the business throughout Europe.

Avesta is a consumer electronics and accessories distributor specialising in mobile solutions and high-tech products. The Paris-based company currently employs 32 people.

Following the acquisition, CMS Distribution will employ over 400 people. It has a strong European foothold covering the UK, Ireland, France, Benelux and Scandinavia, and locations in China and USA.

“Going forward our French customers will gain access to an increased product portfolio, additional sales and marketing resources and more competitive offerings,” said Frank Salmon, founder and CEO of CMS Distribution. “We are very excited to offer our vendor partners new routes to market, allowing them to explore new business opportunities.”

Jeanluc Delaunay, director general at Avesta said: “We are excited to be part of a large global distribution business and CMS has certainly demonstrated their growth plans in recent years. It will be great to be able to leverage their systems, resources and some of their vendor partners going forward, so we can embark on this journey of growth together.”

TechCentral Reporters