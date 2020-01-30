Greenhouse announces new Dublin base to drive EMEA expansion

O'Cuinneain to lead the hiring software company's first international office

Hiring software company, Greenhouse, have revealed plans to open a new base in Dublin as part of its European expansion.

Founded in 2012, Greenhouse has helped 4,000 companies including Stripe, GOAL Global, Intercom, BrewDog, and Cisco Meraki to hire staff. The company has a dynamic approach to hiring, complete with a suite of software combined services and a rich partner ecosystem.

Greenhouse is currently hiring in Ireland. Required roles include account executives, account managers and customer success managers.

Colm O’Cuinneain, the new general manager of EMEA, will lead the US-headquartered firm’s first international office. His focus will be on scaling the company in EMEA and Ireland. He brings two decades of SaaS and enterprise software experience to the role, having worked for LinkedIn, Oracle and HP.

“Colm, with his exceptional track record in scaling SaaS and enterprise software companies in EMEA, is ideally positioned to lead our team as we expand in the region out of our new Dublin base,” said Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse.

O’Cuinneain said: “Dublin is a thriving tech hub at the heart of the EU, teeming with talent and a healthy ecosystem of SMB, mid-market and Enterprise companies. There is a depth of experienced leadership in Ireland that understands the necessity to be best in class in attracting talent. The well-known companies we work with in the US want us to bring that edge to Europe. Ireland as a progressive, young, business-friendly country provides the perfect base for this expansion across Europe as our first international outpost.”

TechCentral Reporters