Granite Digital to create 50 jobs in Dublin, Cork and Galway

Agency has seen growth in ealthcare, fintech, education, hospitality sectors Print Print Trade

Granite Digital is to create 50 new jobs across its Dublin, Cork and Galway offices. The announcement comes as part of a €2.5 million investment which will bring its Irish workforce to more than 100 within the next three years.

Granite provides a wide range of digital solutions to businesses across Ireland, including digital strategy, Web design and development, digital marketing, search engine optimisation and pay-per-click consultancy, and managed hosting.

The new roles will include data analysts, cloud infrastructure experts, software developers, creative roles and UX designers.

The agency has seen growth in the fintech, healthcare, education and hospitality sectors.

Granite’s strategic focus of delivering digital transformation for its client base is key to its growth plans, with the company investing significantly in emerging technologies and growth areas such as data analytics, cloud technologies, augmented reality and virtual reality.

Conor Buckley, CEO, Granite Digital, said: “The demand for customer-focused, engaging websites and applications has grown exponentially in recent years and we’ve experienced significant growth on the back of this, consolidating our position as Ireland’s leading full-service digital agency.

“Through strong partnerships, strategic acquisitions, a growing team and an unrivalled level of technology skills and knowledge, Granite Digital is well equipped to truly transform more businesses in Ireland with a digital-first approach.”

Established in December 2008, Granite Digital is a Google Certified Partner, Microsoft Partner and Azure & AWS Partner. It has been named on the Deloitte Fast 50 in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Granite’s clients include Enterprise Ireland, Dalata Hotel Group, UCC, UCD, University of Wolverhampton, Uniphar, St. James Hospital, Bons Secours Health System, Dublin Bus, Davy, Fexco and Aon.

TechCentral Reporters