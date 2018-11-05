Google celebrates 15 years in Ireland with €1m social impact challenge

Google has marked 15 years in Ireland with the launch of a €1 million fund to support non-profit innovators and social entrepreneurs throughout Dublin to submit proposals for ideas to grow economic and social opportunities in their communities.

Google will select 15 proposals, each receiving €50,000 in grant funding to bring their ideas to life. Of the 15, four projects will be selected by a panel of judges to receive an additional €50,000.

Fionnuala Meehan, vice president and head of Google in Ireland, said: “We’re looking to fund projects that are tackling some of the biggest social challenges in our communities across Dublin. The winning organisations will be creating a better future and working in areas such as community, employment, healthcare, education and the environment.

“Over the years we’ve supported many local projects through Google.org and Google Arts & Culture but this is our biggest outreach yet to supporting local community endeavours and we’re very excited to bring the Google.org Impact Challenge to Dublin. We want to tap into innovation across the city to support great ideas to build stronger communities. We’ve seen great social action on our own doorstep in Ringsend and Irishtown and this is an opportunity for us to partner with community groups and social entrepreneurs in order to bring their ideas to life”.

More than €1 billion in capital investment has been undertaken by the company in Ireland over the last 15 years and this ambitious investment programme is continuing – currently Google is undertaking the largest redevelopment in the city at Boland’s Quay.

When completed, the development will include commercial, residential, cultural and retail space. “We’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far; but we are only just getting started,” said Meehan. “We plan to continue to innovate, maintain and build on our success over the past 15 years and Boland’s Quay ensures we have the space to continue to grow our EMEA HQ operations into the future.”

Applications to the Google.org Dublin Impact Challenge can be made at http://g.co/dublinchallenge until 6 December.

TechCentral Reporters