Free online revision supports for 2020 Leaving Cert students

iRevise provides study tools and premium revision content for both Junior and Leaving Certificate students Print Print Life

Free membership of iRevise, an Irish online study and exams resource, is being offered to all students registered to sit the 2020 Leaving Certificate State exams, starting next month.

Based in Galway, iRevise.com provides study tools and premium revision content for both Junior and Leaving Certificate students. Study notes, sample exam papers and answers, multi-choice questions, essays and marking schemes, as well as live and online tutorials, are all part of the revision support.

With 2,800 students deciding to sit the actual Leaving Certificate 2020 papers next month, iRevise has made its premium study resource available to these students, completely free of charge.

The complimentary revision resource will support the students in what has been a most challenging exam year, according to Padraig Ryan, commerical director, iRevise.

“These students have had to cope with a most stressful school year and are obviously now focussed on completing their second level education and demonstrating their learning. iRevise is delighted to offer our resources free of charge to help ensure they are as well prepared as possible.”

Subject to public health clearance, the 2020 exams will begin on 16 November and conclude on 11 December, taking place on weekday evenings and on Saturdays and Sundays.

Only written exams will feature, not oral or practical elements, with results expected in early February 2021. The State Examinations Commission has said anyone sitting the exams will receive whichever is the higher grade from either their written exam or the previous calculated grades process.

iRevise is the largest online study platform in Ireland, with over 30% of students in exam years using the resource, and 700,000 registered users since its launch over 10 years ago.

The site offers students and teachers an extensive and affordable study resource on a single platform, and the mobile app makes study possible anywhere, even on the move.

Teachers and students can also create custom exam papers with the new exam creator function that creates a specific individual exam for each subject, based on all past papers.

Premium membership of iRevise, with access to all supports in all subjects, normally costs €59.99 per year or €7.99 a month. Many elements, including past exams, revision notes and multi-choice questions are completely free to basic members of the site.

Students can register at iRevise.com.

TechCentral Reporters