Flipdish gets €40m order from Tiger Global

Investment firm Tiger Global Management has invested €40 million in Flipdish, an ordering and loyalty platform for takeaways and restaurants.

Founded by brothers Conor and James McCarthy in 2015, a major driver behind Flipdish’s hyper growth is restaurant owners bringing their online ordering capability in house, rather than relying on a food delivery marketplace, enabling them to reduce their commission fees and build a closer relationship with their customers.

The investment will enable Flipdish to grow its international footprint, continue to build a world class product for its restaurant partners and attract new customers from independents to large food chains.

Conor McCarthy, co-founder and CEO of Flipdish, said: “The pandemic has brought home to restaurants how critical it is to build a direct digital relationship with their customers. Many are fed up of competing with the food delivery marketplaces for that customer relationship, drivers and real-estate and worry that they are planning to siphon away their customers by building a network of competing brands and virtual restaurants in their local area… Tiger Global has selected Flipdish as the best investment opportunity in this space in Europe. Flipdish’s mission is to protect and power a diverse, independent food sector, and every cent of this investment will go towards realising that goal.”

Operating in 15 countries including Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, UK and US, Flipdish provides its technology to thousands of independent restaurants as well as major brands like Yamamori, Wowburger, Sprout & Co, Base Pizza, Romayos, Dunnes Stores, and Eddie Rockets.

Flipdish recently announced the creation of 300 jobs over the next 12 months across product, sales and support.

Tiger Global will join existing Flipdish investors Global Founders Capital, Elkstone, Enterprise Ireland, and Growing Capital.

TechCentral Reporters

