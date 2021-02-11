Ergo achieves advanced specialisation in Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop as lockdown drives demand

Accreditation acknowledges success in deploying, optimising, securing virtual desktop infrastructure

In association with Ergo

Ergo has achieved advanced specialisation in Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) at a time when the desktop virtualisation market is expected to grow annually at 10.6% between 2021-2026.

Demand has been triggered by organisations needing to deliver a fully functional desktop to employees in lockdown during the pandemic.

By successfully passing an independent audit as part of the Azure Migration Program (AMP), Ergo has shown deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in deploying, optimising, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure. Ergo has a long heritage in workplace transformation and has identfied desktop virtualisation as an important next phase in its evolution.

Bibhas Bhattacharya, business group lead for Azure at Microsoft Ireland, commented: “We’re delighted that Ergo has become the first Irish indigenous company to achieve the Advanced Specialisation in one of our most exciting product areas. Already chosen as our Country Partner of the Year 2020, Ergo continues to provide globally-recognised expertise to local and global organisations.”

Steve Blanche, CTO at Ergo (pictured), said: “Delivering virtual desktops from Microsoft Azure facilitates faster deployment and tight integration with the Microsoft suite of products. We believe it will become even more relevant post-pandemic, when a hybrid mix of home and office working will be the new normal. WVD is a way of giving employees a consistent experience wherever they are, that’s cost effective and easier for the IT department to manage.”

Microsoft reported that the use of Windows Virtual Desktop tripled in the first quarter of 2020 when lockdown happened. Subsequent product upgrades in 2020 included a new interface that makes the technology easier for IT administrators to deploy.

Like Microsoft Teams, it has been adopted by businesses as a remote working tool during the pandemic, but the desktop virtualisation solution is a much more strategic investment and business transformational, enabling desktops and apps to be deployed and scaled on Microsoft’s Azure cloud in minutes. It provides multi-session Windows 10 access and optimisations for Office 365 ProPlus, all wrapped in a range of best-practice security and compliance features.