Fexco Managed Services forms strategic partnership with Tekenable Agreement to yield 75 new jobs by 2025 Trade

Financial technology and business services company Fexco and digital services company, Tekenable have announced a strategic partnership that will see the creation of 75 jobs by 2025.

Under the partnership both organisations co-invest in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Products and Salesforce Cloud Solutions & Services aimed at improving their collective customers end-to-end experience across both Irish and UK markets.

This partnership combines Tekenable’s experience in providing Microsoft Dynamics 365 consultancy, development, and support services to their customers, with Fexco’s experience of premium operational delivery, customer management and process optimisation experts.

Martin Ryan, managing director of Fexco Managed Services & Advisory Services: “This partnership will help us build on our collective strengths, and deliver the perfect blend of premium operational expertise, support, and resources to maximise the potential of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in improving our customers’ digital end to end experience. This will see us and TEKenable collaborate across multiple sectors and reinforce our position as trusted advisors who deliver transformative services for our clients.”

“This partnership will see us work with Fexco Managed Services to bring solutions, products and services offerings that will fundamentally change the end-to-end experience of both our customers, and their customers,” said Nick Connors, group managing director, Tekenable. “We predict that we will see growth from a combination of existing and new clients over the coming three years.”

