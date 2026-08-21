Essential sci-fi coming to a cinema near you

Summer is drawing to a close, so it’s time to look ahead to the best sci-fi coming to cinemas and streaming over the autumn and winter, from big screen blockbusters to cult classics and some seriously ambitious adaptations.

We’ve a ton of great recommendations including why Dune: Part Three could be a very different kind of sci-fi blockbuster, what Klara and the Sun has to say about AI, relationships and our growing attachment to technology, and why some older sci-fi is about to grab our full attention once again.

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