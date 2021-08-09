Ergo’s expertise recognised with Microsoft specialisation award

Ergo has been awarded an advanced specialisation from Microsoft for its adoption and change management capabilities, joining an elite group of Microsoft partners worldwide that demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in driving end user adoption and organisational change.

Ergo has always differentiated through its focus on ‘bringing people on the journey’, recognising that success of a new technology deployment depends on how widely the solution is used. Ergo Change Managers are Prosci certified, a globally recognised change management qualification.

Microsoft’s advanced specialisation rubber stamps Ergo’s success in this area. To be eligible for the award, Ergo had to achieve the following criteria; a minimum of 10,000 users for monthly active usage growth within SharePoint, Teams and/or Yammer. The performance threshold of three customer tenants with usage on Teams, SharePoint and/or Yammer. Three individuals had to pass the Microsoft Adoption Service Specialist Assessment. These achievements, along with the Gold Cloud Productivity competency and three customer references, showcased Ergo’s ability to deliver organisational change.

Dani Spenceley, head of adoption and change management in Ergo, said: “We are delighted to be recognised for change management skills that have become a core part of Ergo’s deployment methodology. We work closely with customers to ensure all stakeholders are engaged at all times, which enables businesses to get the maximum value from their technology investments.”

“Ergo is one of a handful of partners in Ireland that has been awarded our advanced specialisation in Adoption and Change Management, an area that we see as increasingly important for establishing the long-term customer relationships Microsoft values,” said Denis Meade, partner development lead for Microsoft Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters