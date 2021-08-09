DCU calls entrepreneurs to come together for Fusion start-up programme

Dublin City University (DCU) has opened entries to its Fusion accelerator programme for tech start-ups. The programme is open to experienced entrepreneurs with an idea for a business that has proven commercial potential but needs further development. No connection with DCU is needed.

Successful applicants will be matched to a talented team of researchers with the appropriate expertise and supported with grant funding over an 18-month period. Ongoing support, training and mentoring will all be provided throughout the project, before finally spinning out a new company led by the entrepreneur.

“The formula for building a successful start-up is always complex,” said Paddy O’Boyle, director of business development in DCU Invent. “Many people have great ideas and an entrepreneurial mindset but don’t have access to technical skills and funding to bring it all together. I would encourage anyone in this position to get in touch with us.

“Unlike other programmes out there, the Fusion programme is tailored to meet the needs of each business idea. We look at a range of supports, including assistance with business and financial planning, pitch coaching, introductions to investors and mentoring by senior researchers and business leaders.”

Richard Stokes, director of commercialisation at DCU and CEO of DCU Invent said: “DCU has been funding projects to create new start-up companies for many years. We have a strong track record of successful spin outs and a pipeline of great projects. The Fusion programme will help accelerate this.

“Innovation at DCU has flourished because of our commitment to working on ideas and problems defined by our partners. This new initiative from Ireland’s University of Enterprise combines the insights of experienced entrepreneurs with DCU’s world-class researchers in an increasingly digital world.”

