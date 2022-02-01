Equinix adds Network Edge to five European markets Service enables businesses to establish a presence in new markets without the need for new hardware Trade

Equinix has launched its Network Edge services in Dublin along with four new European markets including Paris, Helsinki, Milan and Stockholm. Network Edge is already live in the UK, Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

Network Edge enables any company to establish a presence where they don’t have an existing footprint, as well as process data closer to the user without the need for a physical deployment in a data centre.

In this way, any company that wants to establish a presence virtually will be able to do so by deploying network function virtualisation from multiple vendors, connecting their digital supply chains at Equinix, while scaling their IT and network infrastructure within minutes.

advertisement





Maurice Mortell, managing director of Equinix in Ireland, said: “The days of needing a physical presence in every market are over. Instead, through Network Edge, Irish enterprises can virtually scale and do business with our largest European export markets without any need for a physical deployment.

“Year-on-year, Ireland is ranked as one of the most globalised countries in the world. Our homegrown enterprises are operating and exporting on a global scale and at the same time, we are attracting multinational organisations who want to do business with us. The switching on of Network Edge services in Ireland simplifies and accelerates this by enabling enterprises to deploy infrastructure where their customers are. In doing so, it opens up a new, exciting era of doing business in – and out of – Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?