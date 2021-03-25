Enterprise Solutions achieves Microsoft gold cloud platform accreditation

Cloud solutions, virtualisation and digital workspaces leader attains top-tier status in cloud platform competency Print Print Trade

In association with Enterprise Solutions

Building upon its Microsoft gold partner status, Enterprise Solutions has achieved the Microsoft gold cloud platform accreditation. A Microsoft gold partner is a partner committed to earning the highest level of company customer care and collaborative relationship with Microsoft.

With this achievement, Enterprise Solutions joins the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. Microsoft gold competency is a recognised mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.

advertisement





“We are incredibly proud to have achieved this Gold cloud platform partner accreditation from Microsoft,” said Shane Garry, Enterprise Solutions technical director.

“We continue to work closely with Microsoft to advance our technical capabilities in deploying, migrating, and maintaining cloud applications and services on Microsoft Azure, helping customers make use of secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions.”

A Microsoft gold partner is committed to earning the highest level of company customer care and collaborative relationship with Microsoft. To earn a Microsoft gold competency in cloud platforms, partners must successfully complete technical exams and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to at least one Microsoft competency. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful cloud projects, meet a commitment, and pass technology and sales assessments.

Having been a Microsoft Partner since inception, Enterprise Solutions are passionate about working alongside the Irish team to design, create and deliver solutions to businesses across the country.

“Enterprise Solutions are a long-standing partner of Microsoft’s, and this gold cloud platform partner accreditation simply emphasises the level of expertise they have in Azure-based solutions,” said Microsoft Ireland Azure channel manager Eamon Breen.

The Microsoft gold platform partner accreditation shows the commitment and progression Enterprise Solutions have in running workloads in Azure including server workloads, desktop workloads and leveraging Azure for remote working, business continuity and transitioning customers from physical on-premise infrastructure to infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). A reflection of the growing demand for cloud infrastructure.

By achieving this certification, Enterprise Solutions have proved how committed they are to excellence in evolving Microsoft technologies and maximising the benefits that our clients receive by expertly implementing Microsoft solutions.

For more information visit https://enterprise-solutions.ie