Paypercut urges MSPs to address payments before clients expand abroad

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Paypercut has urged MSPs and technology partners to consider payments earlier when clients are planning to expand into new European markets.

For a business selling only in Ireland, payments are often treated as a finance matter: choose a provider, connect it to checkout and start taking payments. That can get more complicated once the business enters a second or third market.





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New markets bring different payment preferences, settlement and reconciliation processes, fraud controls and reporting requirements, and all of this has to work alongside the e-commerce, accounting and other systems the business already uses.

Adding another payment provider to support a market looks like a small decision on its own. Over time, however, technology teams can end up maintaining several providers and integrations that were not originally designed to work together.

Gareth Walsh, co-founder of Paypercut and former CEO of SumUp’s Irish entity, said: “Payments can look straightforward when you’re operating in one market. I’ve seen the same pattern come up again and again as businesses expand: someone adds a provider to unblock one country, another goes in for a different reason a few months later, and before long nobody quite remembers why the setup looks the way it does.

“By the time finance is reconciling several currencies through different dashboards, it isn’t a quick fix. It makes sense to raise that question early.”

Paypercut offers online merchants a single integration for accepting payments across multiple European markets, while allowing them to continue using their existing bank accounts.

The company said MSPs advising Irish businesses with plans to expand elsewhere in Europe should build the payment setup into the initial technology scoping process.

That includes checking whether the existing integration supports additional markets, whether new providers will be needed, and who ends up responsible for maintaining those connections as the business grows.

According to Paypercut, raising those questions before a launch date can mean less integration and operational work once the client is already trading across several markets.