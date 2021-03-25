Expleo replenishes Reboot Fund

Expleo is entending its Reboot Fund initiative, offering free consultancy services with an emphasis on digital transformation and business agility.

Expleo’s latest recovery package includes assessments of businesses’ evolving requirements and innovation workshops.

Phil Codd, managing director, Expleo Ireland, said: “Following a year being confronted with a range of pandemic-induced challenges and protracted multi-level restrictions, a brighter business future is coming into sight. With our Reboot fund, we want to help Irish businesses pivot from the granular, everyday pandemic challenges, to a more agile, big-thinking mindset, and provide them with expertise for every normal.

“We anticipate that this collaborative approach will result in many exciting digital transformation projects and the deployment of digital infrastructure and innovative solutions designed to future-proof service offerings. Ultimately, we hope to play our part in boosting growth and recovery for businesses across Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters

