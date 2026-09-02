Demand for managed services cements partnership between Roctel and Servecentric

Roctel has recently announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Servecentric, an Irish-owned cloud, data centre and connectivity services provider.

The partnership will see Roctel double its infrastructure footprint with the data centre provider to support the continued growth of the company’s managed services business.

The expansion will also support the delivery of next-generation infrastructure, cyber security and AI-enabled customer platforms for the company.





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“Over the past three years, we’ve strengthened every aspect of our business – from our people and cyber security operations to customer infrastructure and the evolution of our managed service platforms,” Cormac Reid, founder and CEO of Roctel, said.

He added: “”Having a trusted infrastructure partner such as Servecentric is an important part of that strategy. The partnership has strengthened the resilience of the services we deliver to our customers and provided a robust foundation for our continued growth.”

The expanded agreement builds on a successful relationship and reflects Roctel’s continued investment in its managed services business, strengthening operational capabilities and enhancing the platforms that support customers across Ireland.

Roctelbecame the first managed service provider in Ireland to achieve Cisco Powered SD-WAN service provider status, marking a significant milestone in the Irish managed networking landscape.

By doubling its infrastructure footprint with Servecentric, Roctel is increasing the capacity, resilience and scalability of the services it delivers to enterprise customers.

The expansion bolsters Roctel’s network management centre, security operations centre, and firewall management centre.

The additional infrastructure also enables Roctel to expand its engineering capabilities, enhance its managed services platform while accelerating HyperCloud development and pivotally, support regional growth.

Servecentric provides the secure infrastructure underpinning Roctel’s expanded managed services platform. The data centre provider delivers high-availability networking and resilient infrastructure facilities.

“Servecentric has been a committed partner to Roctel for the past six years, building a trusted relationship based on resilience, security and shared ambition,” Brian Roe, CEO of Servecentric, said.

He added: “The decision to double Roctel’s infrastructure footprint with Servecentric reflects both the strength of our partnership and the growing demand for secure, always-on managed services.”

The enlarged infrastructure footprint provides Roctel with the resilient platform required to support growing customer demand while enabling the delivery of secure, enterprise-grade managed services across Ireland and beyond.

Patryk Goron