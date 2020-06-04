Enterprise Ireland invests €6m in new equipment for third level research

Successful applicants of cutting edge R&D equipment fund announced

More than €6 million in funding has been awarded to 37 applicants from across the third level sector as part of the Capital Equipment Fund.

Administered by Enterprise Ireland through the Technology Gateway and Technology Centre Programmes, the fund provides industry with access to critical, leading-edge equipment and infrastructure which will help them to build resilience and to remain globally competitive.

Winners were selected based on an extensive review process which examined the industrial need for the new equipment; the criticality of the equipment to servicing the applicants research and development needs and the applicants track record of industry engagement.

Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation Heather Humphreys said: “I am confident the successful projects announced have the potential to make a positive impact for the benefit of wider society including the development of innovative solutions and methodologies to address immediate national and global needs with respect to the Covid-19 crisis.”

Enterprise Ireland’s Technology Gateway Programme funds interactions between local and national industry and the Institutes of Technology and aims to increase collaboration and enterprise development at both a regional and national level. While its Technology Centres programme is a joint initiative between Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland that allows Irish companies and multinationals to work together on market focused strategic R&D projects in collaboration with research institutions.

“The Technology Gateway and Technology Centre programmes aim to bring Irish companies together with Irish research institutes to provide near-to-market innovation and solutions in a range of areas, both regionally and nationally,” Minister Humphreys continued. “This fund directly supports innovative projects that are emerging from the ground up, providing the necessary technology to our Technology Gateways and Technology Centres to nurture and develop cutting edge research projects.

The successful applicants were:

Gateway / Centre Equipment Description Medical Engineering Technologies (MET) GMIT An Ultrasound System and Associated Transducers Applied Polymer Technologies (APT) Athlone IT Stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer CeADAR UCD Data Science Computing Platform CREST – TU Dublin Thermal Analysis Suite CREST – TU Dublin Reflectometer Shannon Applied Biotechnology Centre (Shannon ABC) – Limerick IT Liquid Chromatographer / Tandem Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer Shannon ABC – IT Tralee High Throughput ELISA Suite Intelligent Mechatronics & RFID (IMaR) – IT Tralee RFID Test and Development Suite Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) State-of-the-art master/slave teleoperation system -Telebot MiCRA – TU Dublin Interconnected Instrument Suite Meat Technology Ireland (MTI) – Teagasc Meat Factory Automation Test Bed Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Technology Centre (PMTC) UL Cleaning Facility (for Pharmaceutical production) IMR Three axis CNC milling machine APT Planetary Roller Extruder IMR State-of-the-art multi robot system – Cobot APT Scanning Thermal Microscope with Nano Thermal Analysis Centre for Advanced Photonics & Process Analysis (CAPPA) – Cork IT Near Infra Red Hyperspectral Imaging Camera COMAND – Athlone IT Immersive Extended Reality (XR) suite Shannon ABC (Limerick) High End FT-IR Spectrometer Shannon ABC (Tralee) Plate Reader Dairy Processing Technology Centre (DPTC) – Teagasc Cheese Characterisation suite DPTC UCC Dynamic Image Analyser Shannon ABC (Limerick) Microalgae Cultivation Suite Telecommunications Software & Systems Group (TSSG) Waterford IT Smart Material and E-textile Living Lab IMaR Manufacturing in-line product inspection system suite CREST – TU Dublin Viscometer PMTC – UCC Liquid Dispenser / SLA Printer SEAM X-Ray Tomography Upgrade Shannon ABC – Tralee Cosmetic Suite CREST– TU Dublin Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope CREST – TU Dublin Glovebox IMR Dry Electropolishing system Precision Engineering, Materials & Manufacturing (PEM) IT Sligo General Material Test Suite Food for Health Ireland (FHI) – Teagasc High Precision Liquid Chromatographer Microelectronic Circuits Centre Ireland (MCCI) Tyndall Cryogenic Refrigeration System Wireless Sensor & Applied Research (WiSAR) Letterkenny IT High Spec Scanner Pharmaceutical & Molecular Biotechnology Research Centre (PMBRC) Waterford IT Differential Scanning Calorimeter

TechCentral Reporters