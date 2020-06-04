Enterprise Ireland invests €6m in new equipment for third level research

Successful applicants of cutting edge R&D equipment fund announced

4 June 2020

More than €6 million in funding has been awarded to 37 applicants from across the third level sector as part of the Capital Equipment Fund.

Administered by Enterprise Ireland through the Technology Gateway and Technology Centre Programmes, the fund provides industry with access to critical, leading-edge equipment and infrastructure which will help them to build resilience and to remain globally competitive.

Winners were selected based on an extensive review process which examined the industrial need for the new equipment; the criticality of the equipment to servicing the applicants research and development needs and the applicants track record of industry engagement.

Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation Heather Humphreys said: “I am confident the successful projects announced have the potential to make a positive impact for the benefit of wider society including the development of innovative solutions and methodologies to address immediate national and global needs with respect to the Covid-19 crisis.”

Enterprise Ireland’s Technology Gateway Programme funds interactions between local and national industry and the Institutes of Technology and aims to increase collaboration and enterprise development at both a regional and national level. While its Technology Centres programme is a joint initiative between Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland that allows Irish companies and multinationals to work together on market focused strategic R&D projects in collaboration with research institutions.

“The Technology Gateway and Technology Centre programmes aim to bring Irish companies together with Irish research institutes to provide near-to-market innovation and solutions in a range of areas, both regionally and nationally,” Minister Humphreys continued.  “This fund directly supports innovative projects that are emerging from the ground up, providing the necessary technology to our Technology Gateways and Technology Centres to nurture and develop cutting edge research projects.

The successful applicants were:

Gateway / Centre Equipment Description
Medical Engineering Technologies (MET) GMIT An Ultrasound System and Associated Transducers
Applied Polymer Technologies (APT) Athlone IT Stereolithography (SLA) 3D printer
CeADAR UCD Data Science Computing Platform
CREST – TU Dublin Thermal Analysis Suite
CREST – TU Dublin Reflectometer
Shannon Applied Biotechnology Centre (Shannon ABC) – Limerick IT Liquid Chromatographer / Tandem Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
Shannon ABC – IT Tralee High Throughput ELISA Suite
Intelligent Mechatronics & RFID (IMaR) – IT Tralee RFID Test and Development Suite
Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) State-of-the-art master/slave teleoperation system -Telebot
MiCRA – TU Dublin Interconnected Instrument Suite
Meat Technology Ireland (MTI) – Teagasc Meat Factory Automation Test Bed
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Technology Centre (PMTC) UL Cleaning Facility (for Pharmaceutical production)
IMR Three axis CNC milling machine
APT Planetary Roller Extruder
IMR State-of-the-art multi robot system – Cobot
APT Scanning Thermal Microscope with Nano Thermal Analysis
Centre for Advanced Photonics & Process Analysis (CAPPA) – Cork IT  Near Infra Red Hyperspectral Imaging Camera
COMAND – Athlone IT Immersive Extended Reality (XR) suite
Shannon ABC (Limerick) High End FT-IR Spectrometer
Shannon ABC (Tralee) Plate Reader
Dairy Processing Technology Centre (DPTC) – Teagasc Cheese Characterisation suite
DPTC UCC Dynamic Image Analyser
Shannon ABC (Limerick) Microalgae Cultivation Suite
Telecommunications Software & Systems Group (TSSG) Waterford IT Smart Material and E-textile Living Lab
IMaR Manufacturing in-line product inspection system suite
CREST – TU Dublin Viscometer
PMTC – UCC Liquid Dispenser / SLA Printer
SEAM X-Ray Tomography Upgrade
Shannon ABC – Tralee Cosmetic Suite
CREST– TU Dublin Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope
CREST – TU Dublin Glovebox
IMR Dry Electropolishing system
Precision Engineering, Materials & Manufacturing (PEM) IT Sligo General Material Test Suite
Food for Health Ireland (FHI) – Teagasc High Precision Liquid Chromatographer
Microelectronic Circuits Centre Ireland (MCCI) Tyndall Cryogenic Refrigeration System
Wireless Sensor & Applied Research (WiSAR) Letterkenny IT High Spec Scanner
Pharmaceutical & Molecular Biotechnology Research Centre (PMBRC) Waterford IT Differential Scanning Calorimeter

