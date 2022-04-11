Edpac rebrands as Munters following €29m Swedish acquisition Cork-based manufacturing facility to add 30 jobs Trade

Edpac will change name to Munters following its acquisition by The Munters Group in a €29 million deal. The company is now actively hiring and has announced the creation of 30 new jobs within 12 months.

Based in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, the manufacturer of data centre cooling equipment was acquired by the global leader in air treatment and climate solutions earlier this year. Its precision cooling equipment and air handling systems are used in data centres around the world.

Edpac has been a manufacturing partner for Munters’ Oasis systems for a number of years and will begin producing other Munters data centre solutions for export during the coming year.

Headquartered in Sweden, Munters is a mission critical climate control products provider of energy efficient data centre cooling solutions in North America. Munters’ CEO Klas Forsström welcomed Ministers Coveney and McGrath to the manufacturing site in Carrigaline, to join in the ceremony to rename the company.

Forsstörm acknowledged that the deal with Edpac further strengthens its presence in Europe: “The European data center market is a prioritized segment for Munters and the acquisition is a significant step in our growth strategy,” said Forsström. “Our competencies and experiences from the North American market will provide EDPAC with opportunities for further profitable growth. We foresee synergies by expanding our data center offering to Europe and by coordinating technology development and establishing unified processes. We are excited to welcome EDPAC to Munters. EDPAC brings an attractive, differentiated customer base and high-quality products.”

