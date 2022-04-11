DCU begins e-bike trial with Tier Mobility Latest scheme to connect five Northside campuses Life

The Northside of Dublin from today will see new e-bikes moving between DCU’s five campuses, as the micro-mobility company Tier Mobility launches its first e-bike scheme in Ireland.

Fred Jones, Tier’s regional general manager for Northern Europe, said: “We are proud to be able to bring our state-of-the-art e-bikes to Ireland and to demonstrate how useful they can be in connecting DCU’s campuses in an affordable, sustainable and fun way”.

DCU President Daire Keogh added: “This e-bike initiative is a welcome expansion of DCU’s productive partnership with Tier. The University’s Climate Action Plan commits us to an ambitious target of net zero carbon emissions. Tier’s e-bikes will give our students and staff a new sustainable transport option to help us achieve that objective, while also increasing connectivity between DCU’s campuses”.

Jones added: “We have been proud of the success of our e-scooter scheme so far alongside DCU and Luna, where we equipped a fleet of scooters with advanced computer vision technology. With this, Tier e-scooters are capable of understanding how many people were in their path, as well as preventing vehicles from being used on footpaths.

“This is a useful addition to our existing research pilot project for Tier in Ireland and we are excited to have launched this trial connecting the five campuses of Dublin City University. It is an exciting opportunity for research on modal shift, as we work to help the University to reduce its carbon footprint and offer a more sustainable, safer first and last mile solution.”

TechCentral Reporters