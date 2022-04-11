Agri-innovators invited to enter the Innovation Arena Enterprise Ireland competition returns to this year’s National Ploughing Championship Life

Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards for 2022 have officially been launched, as the competition makes an in-person returns at this year’s National Ploughing Championship.

The Innovation Arena Competition, which is run in partnership with the National Ploughing Association, is an annual competition that invites businesses and innovators in the agritech sector to enter their pioneering agri-related products and services for consideration.

For the last two years, the awards have been held virtually. However, this year will see the return of the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena at the three-day Championship, which is being held in Ratheniska, Co. Laois from 20-22 September.

Shortlisted entries will be invited to showcase their products and solutions alongside the winners from the virtual competition in 2020 and 2021.

Last year’s competition attracted more than 50 entries, and the overall winner was Brandon Bioscience, from Kerry, who developed a new seaweed-based bio stimulant, which is used in a new Terra range of granular nitrogen fertilisers that improve sustainable farming.

The award categories in this year’s competition includes the established company ‘innovator of the year award’, the start-up company ‘innovator of the year award’ 2022, the sustainable agriculture award, agri-safety award, and young innovator of the year.

The closing date for applications is 1 June.

TechCentral Reporters