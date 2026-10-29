Parents would still encourage a child to pursue a career in STEM despite concerns over AI

Eight in 10 parents in Ireland (81%) agreed that despite recent advances in AI, they would still encourage a child currently in school to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), either as much as or more than they would have before. A nationwide survey of 1,000 adults conducted by iReach for STEM South West also found that more than a quarter of parents (27%) say they would now be “even more likely” to do so.

The confidence in STEM was also shared across the wider population. The study found that 80% of adults overall would encourage a child into STEM at least as much as before, with almost a quarter (23%) now more likely to do so. Just 8% said they would be less likely to, while 12% said they wouldn’t encourage a child into STEM at all.

The findings also show marked differences in opinion according to people’s own use of AI. Among frequent or daily AI users, 36% said they would encourage a child towards STEM more than before, compared with 23% of adults overall.





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By contrast, among respondents who never use AI, 25% said they would not encourage a child to pursue STEM, compared with 7% of frequent or daily AI users.

Those working in ICT were particularly positive. Some 41% said they would encourage a child towards STEM more than before, while 94% said they would encourage a child at least as much as they would have before recent advances in AI.

While men were more likely than women to say they would encourage a STEM career more than before (28% compared with 19%), overall support was almost identical, at 79% among men and 80% among women.

Aine McCarthy, Chair of STEM South West said: “It’s really encouraging that people continue to believe strongly in the opportunities a career in STEM can offer young people. There has understandably been a lot of discussion about what AI could mean for future jobs, but these findings show that confidence in STEM remains strong.

“What is particularly interesting is the difference we see among people who use AI regularly, where greater familiarity with the technology is associated with a more positive outlook on STEM careers. That reinforces the importance of giving young people opportunities not simply to use AI, but to understand it and develop the skills to work alongside it.”

STEM South West says the findings sit alongside recent Government research showing that Ireland’s labour market is a global frontrunner for AI jobs and talent, with AI jobs being created at two to three times the pace of peer countries.

McCarthy continued: “This is why the STEM South West Careers and Pathways Expo is such an important event. This free Expo in Cork City Hall on November 18th allows students to see the many varied and non-traditional pathways to a career in STEM”.

The findings also come against a backdrop of mixed signals about AI and work. A recent global survey by recruitment firm Morgan McKinley found that 46% of employees worry AI could replace their role. However, new research from Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet suggests that, so far, AI is mainly changing how tasks are done rather than eliminating jobs.

McCarthy said: “Young people choosing their subjects now will be entering a workplace that looks very different to the one we know today. Our responsibility is to make sure they are prepared for it. That means strong foundations in science, technology, engineering and maths, alongside creativity, critical thinking and the ability to work effectively with emerging technologies.

Here in the South West, we have a strong base of STEM employers and educators. The opportunity is to connect young people with that ecosystem early, so they can see the breadth of careers available to them and understand how those careers are evolving.”

STEM South West is an industry-led initiative which brings together Ireland’s leading tech, pharma, science and engineering organisations.

STEM South West is inviting all those interested in a career in STEM to attend the public sessions of the annual STEM South West Careers and Pathways Expo, from at Cork City Hall on 18 November.

TechCentral Reporters