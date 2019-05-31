Deem innovation centre to create 50 jobs in Dublin

Deem, a leading mobile and cloud software technology provider, has announced plans to create 50 jobs at a new European Innovation Centre in Dublin. The expansion is part of a growth strategy that will see the company doubling its workforce around the world, including at its headquarters in San Francisco.

This move is supported by IDA Ireland.

Deem offers a suite of travel booking and management tools for corporate customers and travel management firms. It is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings – the world’s largest car rental provider, which provides services in more than 90 countries and has annual revenues of $24.1 billion.

With the support of Enterprise Holdings – which has operated the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand in Ireland for the past 22 years – Deem will hire 50 software engineers for its Dublin Innovation Centre in the coming 12 months, with further expansion in 2020.

“Dublin is the ideal location for our new European Innovation Centre,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO and president, Deem. “It’s a world-renowned hub for technology, innovation and excellence with an exceptional number of skilled workers, great international connections and a high standard of living.

“Expanding into Dublin will allow us to pursue our mission – to transform corporate travel – faster than ever before,” said Rizzo. “Business travellers from around the world are counting on Deem to take the frustration and uncertainty out of booking and managing their trips, and travel managers are relying on us to help them save time and money for their companies.”

The new European Innovation Centre in Dublin will house a research and development team that will focus on building the platform to optimise Deem’s travel solutions.

“This is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” said Ashutosh Saxena, director, Ireland Operations, Deem. “The European Innovation Centre will design an innovative architecture that enhances and builds on the efforts of hundreds of the very best software engineers in Silicon Valley over the past two decades.”

