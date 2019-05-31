Elavon provides backbone for eShop platform

Payments provider Elavon and ePages are partnering to offer an e-commerce platform, handling Web design and payments processing for small businesses.

Hannah Fitzsimons, EVP and general manager of Elavon Merchant Services, said: “Joining forces with ePages to launch the eShop will make it easier than ever for retailers to take their businesses online and build customer loyalty with our powerful e-commerce solution. The eShop will help merchants develop and synchronise their online and in-store presence so that they can focus on growth.”

Wilfried Beeck, CEO of ePages, said: “Elavon is an important partner to help us take steps to extend our omnichannel capabilities. Our technology and expertise in e-commerce, combined with Elavon’s competence in payments is a strong offer for ambitious businesses.”

The e-shop is powered by an e-commerce platform from ePages, and Elavon’s payments gateway. It enables retailers to quickly and easily build a branded online presence without technical skills. The eShop has built-in search engine optimisation, and integrates with social media channels. It‘s extendable and scalable for mobile and eCommerce; merchants can connect to delivery options and other online services through APIs.

Elavon’s payments solution utilises secure encryption and fraud prevention technologies, and is fully PCI DSS compliant.

Mobile technologies have transformed the behaviour of consumers in retail environments. Searching mobile, buying online, purchasing, or returning in physical stores – customers are increasingly demanding an experience via multiple sales channels. In this shifting commerce landscape, brick-and-mortar retailers are posed with the challenge of creating new differentiators to compete with pure online players.

TechCentral Reporters