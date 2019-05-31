Beyond Alien

In the studio no one can hear you scream Print Print Radio

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of Alien, one of the greatest science fiction films of all time. This week Niall and Dusty pay homage to Ridley Scott’s meisterwerk and throw in a few personal favourites you might have missed first time around.

