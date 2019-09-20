DCU staff and students join Global Climate Strikes

The university ranks 28th globally for climate action Print Print Life

Dublin City University (DCU) staff and students will join the Global Climate Strikes today. Events will kick off at DCU’s St Patrick’s campus at 12.15pm and continue at its Glasnevin campus at 1pm.

Those involved are acting in solidarity with the global initiative in advance of the United Nations Action Summit on 23 September. There, counties will accelerate their ambitions to curb greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

DCU’s campus became more environmentally sustainable in March 2018, when it eliminated a range of single-use, disposable plastic items. It was the first Irish university to do so. According to the Times Higher Education rankings, DCU ranks 28th globally for Climate Action and 42nd for Responsible Consumption and Production under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

Samantha Fahy, director of sustainability, DCU said: “DCU recognises that significant urgent action is required if we are to meet the challenges of climate change.

“Within DCU we are working to demonstrate sustainable solutions within our living lab environment as well as supporting our students to become global citizens understanding their impact internationally and intergenerationally.”

TechCentral Reporters

