Park Place Technologies’ Sean Sears on data centres

How Cork became a data centre destination Print Print Radio

This week we have an extended interview with Park Place Technologies managing director Sean Sears. Up for discussion are the company’s move to Cork, the search for talent and why we need to put more effort into attracting young people to STEM careers.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.