DCU lends weight to Hour of Code

Microsoft adds video tutorials to help educators ahead of December event

Microsoft Ireland today to unveil the company’s plans for Hour of Code 2018 and its partnership this year with DCU to enable over 450 final year student teachers to introduce a world of coding to an additional 10,000 primary school students.

Hour of Code is an annual campaign held across the globe by Code.org and is held during Computer Science Education Week running from 3-9 December. Microsoft will also see 200 of its employees visit schools to deliver face to face Hour of Code sessions.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said: “Hour of Code is an annual campaign we have taken a leadership position on for the last five years. Through Hour of Code we’ve engaged 15,000 students and given them a glimpse into the fun of coding. We’re very excited to be collaborating with DCU on the campaign this year and having the opportunity to prepare student teachers to facilitate sessions and reach out to an extra 10,000 students and ensure we open up their eyes and minds to the possibilities that technology can create. Recent research by Microsoft has shown that by 2030, the fastest growing occupations will require skills such as collaboration, problem-solving, critical thinking and creativity. Student teachers will play a crucial role in preparing today’s students with tomorrow’s skill set.

“With the ICT sector needing over 70,000 new workers over the next five years, there is a strong need to promote STEM education and provide new and innovative ways for our young people to grow their interest in technology. Our free, interactive Hour of Code video sessions for every primary school in Ireland is just one way to provide primary school students with a taste of what’s possible if you open your mind to creativity.”

DCU President Prof. Brian MacCraith said: “DCU places a strong emphasis on STEM Education in many ways, and we recognise that the preparation of teachers for both Primary and Post-Primary Schools in our Institute of Education, the only Faculty of Education in an Irish University, plays a critically important role in that regard. I am particularly pleased that over 450 final year student teachers at DCU will play a pivotal role in introducing a world of coding to an additional 10,000 primary school students.”

To find out more and download the Microsoft Ireland Hour of Code tutorial, visit https://aka.ms/HourOfCodeIRL.

TechCentral Reporters