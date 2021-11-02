Cork Science Festival returns this Saturday

After hosting a fully virtual event last year, Cork Science Festival will return to showcase the best Cork has to offer in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) from 6-14 November.

The festival aims to increase engagement and interest in science subjects from a young age with an extra focus this year on primary school students, who would have missed out on a lot of opportunities for learning and interaction due to the pandemic.

The Cork Science Festival programme will feature a packed calendar of free public events which will be delivered as a combination of virtual, blended, in-person and broadcast workshops and shows.

Highlights will include online talks by Zookeepers at Fota Wildlife Park and Space Experts from MTU Blackrock Castle. Join the team at Fota Wildlife Park 7 November for an online talk titled Head and shoulders above the rest, where zookeeper Lynda McSweeney will explore the world of giraffes. Another virtual event, ‘What’s an Astronaut’ taking place online 10 November, will see Dr Niall Smith and Frances McCarthy from MTU Blackrock Castle debate what it means to be an astronaut.

Several live science shows are scheduled to take place at Cork’s Marina Market including The Science of Bubbles with Scientific Sue, and The Science of Dragons, inspired by the Cressida Cowell series How to Train your Dragon.

Families can also arrange to have a science kit delivered to their home, which will teach children how to extract DNA from a banana and how to build a DNA double helix. They can also learn about ‘fantastic DNA’ over Zoom.

A major focus of this year’s festival will be an extensive school engagement programme rolled out via primary and post primary schools around the city and county this year. Participating schools will receive science kits, books, and either live in school visits or Zoom workshops to bring the science to life in the classroom.

In school visits will include an animal roadshow and Lego Workshop, while remote science shows such as Energy & forces by Wonderstruck, Dr Ken’s Circus Science Show and Table Top Science are sure to amaze and excite. In addition, 5th and 6th class students will have the opportunity to explore the natural world during fascinating Lifetime Labs Explorers Marine Science Zoom talks.

“Recent times have reinforced the importance of science for all of society,” said Cork Science Festival programme co-ordinator Mervyn Horgan. “It has been a tough period in particular for children who missed out on so much during lockdown so we are looking forward to bringing the wonder of discovery, exploration and invention back through Cork Science Week. Hopefully it will be a spark that ignites curiosity and creativity in the STEAM subjects. Through our diverse programme we invite everyone, young and old to come and experience science.”

Cork Science Festival is supported by Science Foundation Ireland, and is part of Science Week Ireland. Live science performances must be booked in advance on the corksciencefestival.ie website as spaces are limited. For full details on the festival and opportunities to book for free public events see www.corksciencefestival.ie

