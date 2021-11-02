UCC, Banking & Payments Federation Ireland sign memorandum of understanding

Student internship programme opens doors for fintech innovators Print Print Life

University College Cork (UCC) and Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will see both parties collaborate on a range of initiatives in the sphere of financial services and technology over a five-year period.

The pair have agreed to host several activities including an internship programme for UCC students to gain experience at BPFI, cooperation in the design of executive education programmes, joint seminars and the dissemination of knowledge and research on critical industry issues such as open banking and sustainable finance and other special projects such as financial inclusion.

By bringing UCC’s insights and research to the BPFI’s extensive network in the financial services sector the parties hope to share knowledge, stimulate discussion, and provide thought leadership at a time of huge change within the banking industry.

advertisement





UCC President, Prof John O’Halloran the MoU highlights the international recognition of UCC as being at forefront of international teaching and research in finance and fintech.

“This is a great example of the way UCC has distinguished itself from other international universities by working closely with leaders of industry, such as the BPFI, to both provide opportunities for our students and gain additional research insights, to remain at the forefront globally,” said Prof O’Halloran.

Brian Hayes, chief executive, BPFI said: “At a time when the Financial Services sector is going through unprecedented change, especially with new technologies emerging, our partnership with UCC is most timely. We look forward to being able to bring the benefit of UCC’s extensive knowledge and research in financial services to our members, supporting them as they meet the challenges that this technological era presents.”

TechCentral Reporters