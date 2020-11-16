Clevernet acquires Connect2Fi

Wi-Fi service provider adds schools and hospitals to client portfolio Print Print Trade

Clevernet has acquired Connect2Fi from utility solutions provider Mainline Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Connect2Fi has been providing Wi-Fi services to the education and hospital sectors for the last five years. With this acquisition, Clevernet is adding a portfolio in excess of 130 schools and hospitals across Ireland to its growing network which includes Four Star Pizza and Costa Coffee in Ireland.

“Clevernet want to help schools, hotels and retailers to meet the growing internet demand of students as well as providing innovative ways to manage their utility costs,” said Shane Deasy, CEO and founder of Clevernet. “A good internet service is more essential than ever and the combined experience of Clevernet and Connect2Fi will further enhance our capability and offering.”

advertisement





Clevernet was launched this year and is targeting the owners and managers of commercial buildings with a suite of innovative intelligent services that will enable the management of their premises more efficiently. Its service is based on the deployment of wireless technology and AI over a unique software platform to provide clients with a far greater level of control and efficiency.

TechCentral Reporters