Transact Campus creates 110 jobs in Limerick

Integrated payment and credential software solution plans digital campus

Leading integrated payment and credential software solution company, Transact Campus, has announced plans to establish its next-generation digital campus project in Limerick City Centre, creating 110 new jobs.

Recruitment is underway for various new positions ranging from product managers, architects, scrum masters, UX designers, front end developers, back end developers, iOS and android developers, DevOps engineers, software, development engineers in test, and data scientists.

Supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, the digital campus will serve as the company’s international headquarters with responsibility for shaping and developing products and services.

Transact plans to invest in multiple core workstreams that will exploit de-coupled micro-service architectures, cloud-based data analytics, CQRS patterns, asynchronous event-based integration models, data streaming, data lakes, and AI-linked analysis.

The expansion represents the final and critical component of Transact’s global vision and strategy, according to CEO, David Marr: “As a company, Transact is relentless in its pursuit to empower our clients with innovative products, enabling them in making a meaningful difference in the lives of the students they serve. We will continue to accomplish this through the creation of highly skilled and collaborative teams that feel a strong sense of ownership and passion for what they create.”

Transact serves more than 1,300 educational institutions representing 12 million students and $46 billion in annual education-related payments. Its software services include tuition and fee bill presentment and payment, student payment plans, open- and closed-loop student credential-based point-of-sale transactions for both on and off-campus, as well as ensuring secure authorised access to campus facilities and events.

“Winning this investment for Limerick further raises the profile of the Mid-West region as an attractive location for financial services,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. “This announcement is aligned to IDA Ireland’s strategy to win highly skilled roles for regional locations, and the Ireland for Finance strategy which focuses on increasing financial services investment in the regions.”

TechCentral Reporters