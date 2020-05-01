CeADAR to license technology portfolio for free in support of Covid-19 R&D activities

CeADAR will collaborate with NovaUCD and TU Dublin Hothouse and use KTI's dedicated Covid-19 NERF Licence

CeADAR’s technology demonstrator projects will be made freely available to license in support of Covid-19 research and development (R&D) activities.

Ireland’s centre for applied AI will join forces with NovaUCD and TU Dublin Hothouse to license the relevant technology demonstrator projects.

Available technology demonstrator projects span artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and machine learning, and have been developed by CeADAR researchers at UCD and TU Dublin over the last several years. Based on proposals received from industry members, the projects are all at the proof-of-concept stage, which demonstrate the potential of the particular technical approach to the challenges set by members.

Dr Edward McDonnell, CeADAR, Director, said: “These demonstrator projects were not developed with Covid-19 in mind and will need to be reworked once use cases have been identified by industry and we can also support industry in this regard with our technical expertise and knowledge.”

It has been announced that the team will use Knowledge Transfer Ireland’s (KTI) dedicated Covid-19 Non-Exclusive Royalty-Free (NERF) Licence. The aim of the KTI COVID-19 NERF licence is to speed up the dissemination of critical Covid-19 related intellectual property (IP) from Irish universities and Institutes of Technology to companies.

KTI COVID-19 NERF will remain in place until such time as the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the current pandemic to have ended.

“We strongly support and welcome today’s announcement by CeADAR that it intends to use the new Covid-19 NERF licence to help accelerate the dissemination of its technology demonstrator projects,” said Tom Flanagan, director of enterprise and commercialisation, NovaUCD. “Our knowledge transfer team at NovaUCD will work with CeADAR to help companies and industry parties to quickly access the relevant IP.”

Interested parties can contact Dr Edward McDonnell via edward.mcdonnell@ucd.ie or cv19@ceadar.ie to discuss further.

