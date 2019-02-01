Carpool Tech Talk: Bridging the innovation gap

Innovation may be the holy grail for many organisations, but the ability to generate ideas and successfully execute them is a goal that appears to be harder to attain. Those were the findings in a joint Cass Business School and VMware report. The research focusses on the innovation gap – the disconnect between coming up with ideas and the secondary step of turning them into something which creates real business value.

It’s an issue that Joe Baguley, VP & CTO at VMware EMEA, and Andrew McLean, analyst and CTO at Compare the Cloud, explore in the latest episode of Carpool Tech Talk.

Fittingly set in Joe’s Tesla, the two look at what innovation means and how different companies react to it. For Andrew, today’s businesses fall into two camps: those who think they’re cutting-edge, and those who see innovation as doom and gloom.

They go on to explore the barriers to innovation and start to unpick exactly what those on the bleeding edge, such as Tesla, actually do. According to Joe (and as the report affirms) very few innovators come up with something completely new. Rather, what they do is use existing technology or systems in novel ways.

Andrew points out that it’s a lot like hybrid cloud environments. Most people expect the answer to be on the shelf somewhere, but often you need to pick different bits and pieces that suit your needs and bring them together in new formations.