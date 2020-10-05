Business leaders invited to host virtual sleep-outs to raise funds for homelessness

Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy are calling on business leaders and companies to host a virtual sleep-out to raise much needed funds for vital homelessness services.

On 16 October, Ireland’s business community has been invited to host virtual sleep-outs in their own homes, gardens and safe private spaces in line with Covid-19 restrictions, as part of Shine a Light Night 2020.

Corporate support for Shine a Light Night is needed this year than ever due to an increase in demand for Focus Ireland’s services since the Covid-19 outbreak. This demand is expected to continue growing as the economic impact of the virus hits the country and impacts on the 8,728 people currently homeless in Ireland, including 2,651 children and 1,142 families in emergency accommodation.

In 2020, Focus Ireland’s Shine a Light campaign, which is supported by Bord Gáis Energy, is aiming to raise €1.3 million on Shine a Light Night, with Ireland’s business community helping to raise the vast majority of this. Members of the public can also get involved in the initiative within their homes and host their own sleep-outs to shine a light on homelessness in Ireland.

Since the event began in 2012, Shine A Light Night has raised over €5.3 million for people experiencing homelessness in Ireland. In 2019, the support of Bord Gáis Energy as sponsors enabled Focus Ireland to help over 14,200 people.

“Shine a Light Night is our most important fundraising initiative each year and we have always been strongly supported by the business community in Ireland – we are truly grateful for their involvement and support in driving funds to ensure our vital services can continue to help those who are homeless across Ireland,” said Pat Dennigan, CEO Focus Ireland.

Dave Kirwan, managing director, Bord Gáis Energy said: “Ireland has faced many challenges in the past six months, with those without homes particularly vulnerable. As we all know, having a safe, warm home is something everyone should be able to enjoy; along with the safety and security this affords. We’re proud of our partnership with Focus Ireland and are committed to supporting its great work in addressing the issue of homelessness and helping those at risk of losing their home.”

For further information or to register for a virtual sleep-out, visit www.focusireland.ie/shinealight

