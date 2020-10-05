Buymie, Dunnes Stores to begin same-day online grocery service across Dublin and Cork

Grocery delivery platform Buymie has announced a major new partnership with Dunnes Stores, servicing more than a combined 680,000 households in Dublin and Cork.

The service, available in 24 outlets across both cities, will allow shoppers to select groceries and book a same-day delivery slot. The Buymie app, calculates the available customer delivery slots as soon as the customer gets to the checkout.

Slots are available on the same day, and often in as little as an hour. Customers can also choose their preferred delivery slot up to seven days in advance. If a customer can’t find something they’re looking for on the app, they can add a special request at checkout for their shopper, who will look for and add the items where possible.

“Dunnes Stores is a tremendous innovator in Irish retail and we are delighted to be working with them to bring same-day delivery to their customers across Dublin & Cork”, said Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie.

Earlier this year, Buymie announced the creation of 200 additional personal shopping roles for Ireland in response to demand for same-day grocery delivery.

To access the service, users download the Buymie app from the Apple iOS app store, or from the Google Play store onto a mobile device. Once registered, customers can select to shop for groceries within the Dunnes online grocery store.

Buymie customers have no limit on basket size and access products. A personal shopper is then appointed, allowing for communication during the shopping process, and ensuring the best substitutions and highest quality produce are selected.

Hughes is a finalist in the emerging category of the 2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year. The results will be announced in November.

TechCentral Reporters