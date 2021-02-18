BT Sourced kicks off Dublin operation with recruitment drive

Roles span procurement management disciplines including IT, networks, connectivity and services Print Print Life

BT Sourced has launched a recruitment drive for more than 70 roles as it prepares to open for business in April.

Based in Dublin, BT Sourced will manage and influence a budget of approximately €14.8 billion.

According to a statement from the company, BT Sourced aims to “make BT easy to do business with for its global supplier base, drawing on technical innovations including AI-powered digital technology, combined with new, partnership-led approaches to simplify and speed up BT’s global sourcing”.

advertisement





The roles will be based at BT Sourced’s Grand Canal Plaza HQ, and range across a number of procurement management disciplines including IT, networks, connectivity and services plus procurement analytics and transformation.

Cyril Pourrat, chief procurement officer for BT Group, said: “Dublin is a vibrant city with a truly global outlook, and we’re excited to be building our innovative new procurement company at its very heart, taking advantage of the fantastic talent pool Ireland has to offer in the global sourcing arena. We’re looking for diverse, entrepreneurial and talented professionals to join our organisation and help build something from the start.

“BT Sourced will play a major role in BT’s transformation, drawing on the best technology and people to speed up and simplify the way we manage BT’s third party spend worldwide.”

“BT’s decision to establish its new procurement company BT Sourced in Dublin is a strong endorsement of the deep pool of tech talent in Ireland,” Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “This new company will play a strategically important global function for the BT Group. Ireland offers a safe and stable investment location with access to the EU market, an educated and skilled workforce and an attractive environment where people want to live and work. This investment by BT Sourced is very welcome and IDA Ireland offers its ongoing partnership to the team as it builds this key function from Dublin.”

TechCentral Reporters