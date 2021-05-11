BPX appointed Schneider Electric Alliance master partner

Exclusive partner network gets new member Print Print Trade

Schneider Electric has announced that BPX has been appointed as an alliance master industrial automation distributor (IAD) for Ireland.

The appointment is in recognition of the level of expertise BPX holds in the industrial integration of Schneider Electric systems. BPX, which is a distributor of industrial automation components, has the proven industrial automation solution knowledge, experience, and capabilities to help Schneider Electric customers thrive in the future.

As an alliance master IAD, BPX will handle more advanced and complex industrial projects and deliver tailored solutions to its customers. BPX can advise on product selection, applications, programming methods and best practices, as well as provide technical support, help with communications and connectivity, remote maintenance access to automation equipment and simple and complex motion control.

advertisement





“As Ireland’s market continues to grow, so does the need for Industrial Automation solutions to help reach our reduced emissions targets.” said Patrick Fox, sales engineer industry & automation at Schneider Electric, Ireland. “BPX has been a chosen partner of Schneider Electric in Ireland for many years, and part of the alliance programme since 2017. Their extensive understanding of the product range and commitment to delivering solutions successfully in line with our controlled standards, makes us delighted to be strengthening the partnership even further in Ireland. With our new exclusive partner network, we will continue to help our valued customers navigate the digital age.”

“We’re proud to have been appointed as the Ireland Alliance Master Industrial Automation Distributor and are excited for the prospects the partnership will bring,” said, Morgan Rusk, director at BPX, Ireland. “As we start to enter the new digital age and our customers begin to prepare themselves for Industry 4.0 and a more digital future, with it comes the challenge of connecting assets. Now that we have Schneider Electric alliance master IAD status, we can continue to provide solutions and support which address these challenges in a compliant and sufficient way, as we join Ireland and the rest of the world in the race to net zero.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?