Dublin UX firm creates 10 jobs

Each&Other plans to invest €1m in its team over five years

Each&Other has announced plans to create 10 new jobs for Dublin to support its rapid growth. The independent digital consultancy is currently experiencing growth due to new contract wins, as well as expansion into Germany.

The new jobs will be created over the next 18 months to serve international clients, and will include opportunities for experienced UX designers, graphic designers and content strategists. The expansion will bring the total number of employees at Each&Other to 25.

The firm also said it plans to invest €1 million in its team over five years to support the expansion.

Each&Other delivers award-winning digital experiences using a customer-centred approach to product development. The company helps clients to grow their business, increase customer satisfaction and ship great products. With their combined strengths and diverse expertise, Each&Other is committed to making a difference to each client’s unique requirements.

“This is an exciting time for Each&Other as we invest in the German market, our employees and our customers,” explains Brian Herron, director at Each&Other.

“We already have a track record in Germany, winning business through our Dublin office and delivering major projects for Google, Salesforce and Peloton. Executing successful projects requires a strong team made up of various organisational and technical skill sets. Our goal now is to enter the market sustainably and build a strong presence for the long term.”

Each&Other’s clients span technology, finance, government, telecoms, retail, and education companies.

“Our people are at the heart of Each&Other and we are looking forward to welcoming 10 new people to our business,” adds Herron. “This growth and investment is testament to our values, our commitment to innovation, and our focus on excellent delivery and service for our clients. We look forward to continued growth in 2021 and beyond.”

TechCentral Reporters