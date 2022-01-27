Bird and Irish School of Excellence team up to roll-out Ireland’s first e-scooter safety course First-of-a-kind electric scooter safety partnership to launch as soon as new legislation is enacted Life

Bird and the Irish School of Excellence (ISOE) have launched Ireland’s first e-scooter safety course to educate transition year, Leaving Certificate Applied, Youthreach and after school students on safe and responsible riding practises for the use of shared e-scooters.

The ISOE is Ireland’s largest driver education programme, working with over 570 secondary schools nationwide. Covering almost 80% of schools nationally, the ISOE and Bird will roll out Ireland’s first e-scooter safety course as soon as legislation governing their use is passed. The as the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 makes it way through the Oireachtas to allow for e-scooters on Irish roads, and ahead of Councils throughout Ireland beginning licensing processes this year.

Once e-scooters are legalised in Ireland, Bird’s E-scooter Safety Course module will serve as part of the Irish School of Excellence’s existing Driver Education Course. The course is used to encourage young people to adopt a safety-led approach to driving and is available to Leaving Cert pupils preparing to take driving lessons, as cars and micro mobility devices increasingly share the road.

The module will provide pupils with an overview of the law governing e-scooters; a guide on how to ensure pedestrian safety while using e-scooters; tuition on starting and moving off safely, as well as a tutorial on how to park safely.

“As our transport network evolves to embrace more sustainable travel options such as shared e-scooter schemes, so too should driving education,” said Kieran O’Brien, CEO and founder of Irish School of Excellence. “It has been heartening to witness firsthand Bird’s proactivity in this space. Together we have devised a course that will equip young people across Ireland with the education necessary to use e-scooters safely on Irish roads.”

Charlotte Bailey, general manager for UK & Ireland at Bird, said: “Safety is of paramount importance to Bird. As Ireland prepares to embrace shared e-scooter schemes, it is essential that the public is educated on how to use e-scooters safely. Bird is proud to work with Irish School of Excellence, an organisation with enormous reach, to spearhead Ireland’s first e-scooter safety course. At Bird, we enforce an age limit of 18 years across our platform but believe it is important to begin instilling e-scooter safety early to ensure the next generation ride responsibly.”

