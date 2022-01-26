Salaso Health to create 20 new jobs for Kerry New roles span software development, data analytics, research and development and digital marketing and sales Trade

Salaso Health, the Kerry-based health technology company is to create 20 new technology job having secured investment from the Davy EIIS Fund. The fund is managed by BES Management DAC, a joint venture between BDO and Davy.

The new roles will span software development, data analytics, research and development and digital marketing and sales.

Salaso is a health technology company providing a digital therapeutics platform that enables clinics, hospitals and health systems build a powerful digital channel for their services. The technology platform delivers data on patient activation and key insights to enable true digital transformation in healthcare delivery.

advertisement





Aoife Ní Mhuirí, CEO and founder of Salaso said the investment will allow Salaso to grow its expanding international client base.

“This is a very exciting time for Salaso, as we grow our client base and continue to evolve and develop our cutting-edge digital therapeutics platform,” said Ní Mhuirí. “Our team is highly skilled both in technology and delivering innovative evidence-based clinical solutions. This investment will enable Salaso to continue to expand the team and to grow internationally with a particular focus on the US market.”

“Salaso is ideally placed to exploit the growing market trends of digital adoption in healthcare and the increasing focus on employee wellness,” said Sinead Heaney, partner at BDO. “We are delighted to announce this investment and are excited about supporting the management team to achieve their international growth plans.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?