Arrow Electronics signs distribution agreement with Bitdefender

Deal covers Ireland, Nordics, Benelux, UK

Arrow Electronics has signed a distribution agreement with cybersecurity company Bitdefender, to deliver its security products and threat intelligence products to the channel in Ireland, Nordics, Benelux and UK.

With a security delivery infrastructure helping to protect half a billion systems worldwide, Bitdefender has a track record of high-quality technology and cybersecurity research capabilities.

Arrow Electronics will offer customers an extensive array of cybersecurity products, including Bitdefender’s recently announced managed detection and response solution for managed IT service providers. This solution enables the use of Bitdefender’s 24×7 security operations centre where security experts hunt, identify and neutralise adversaries to protect partners and customers.

Bitdefender’s products are deployed across smart connected homes, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centres and Cloud infrastructure to keep them secure from threat or attack.

“As the global workforce opts to work in a more mobile way, the attack surface and the threat of cyber-attacks grows,” said Mark McHale, vice president of sales of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in North-West Europe (pictured). “The distribution agreement with Bitdefender offers our customers automated and unified security and risk analytics solutions, and we very much look forward to harnessing world-class cybersecurity solutions as part of our offering.”

Emilio Roman, vice president EMEA at Bitdefender, said: “Businesses are facing an increased need for reliable partners and proven technologies when managing their cybersecurity infrastructure. With great focus on security and trusted by security value-added resellers and systems integrators across the board, Arrow is a strategic distributor for Bitdefender. I believe that our agreement will enable businesses to make better cybersecurity decisions while experiencing the best service in the market.”

TechCentral Reporters