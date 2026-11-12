AICertified targets €5m in partner revenue as international expansion gathers pace

AI education and certification company AICertified has secured six international partnerships that will bring its professional AI training programmes to learners and employers in 15 countries across four continents.

AICertified is targeting more than €5 million in partner revenue over the next three years. It plans to secure five additional partnerships by the end of 2026 and a further 30 in 2027. Existing agreements alone are expected to generate more than €1 million in licence fees over

the same period.

Three partners are already delivering AICertified programmes, with a fourth due to begin this month. Among them is professional training provider Morgan International, which launched its partnership in September and will welcome its first cohort of 50 students at King Khalid

University in Saudi Arabia in mid-November.





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“AI is changing how people work, how organisations operate and the skills that will matter in the years ahead,” Fadi Ganni, CEO of Morgan International, said.

He added: “We chose to partner with AICertified because of the team’s track record. They were at the forefront of creating a trusted, measurable framework for high-quality, recognised training in digital marketing. Now they’re doing the same for artificial intelligence.”



AICertified founder Ian Dodson previously co-founded the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI)

in 2008 and served as its CEO.

The Dublin-based organisation established a global benchmark in digital marketing training.

It was acquired by Spectrum Equity in 2017 and subsequently by BPP Education Group, a

provider of professional and vocational education, in 2023.

“Six partners across four continents tells us the demand is there, and we’re doing it from

Ireland,” Dodson said.

He added: “In every market we talk to, the problem is the same. People are already using AI

at work, but employers have no reliable way of knowing who can use it well. A recognised

qualification answers that question.”

Partners will deliver a suite of qualifications in artificial intelligence, each credit-rated by

Qualifications Scotland at SCQF Level 8 (EQF Level 5).

Courses include a Professional Certificate in AI Application, which covers prompting,

context engineering, automation and multi-agent workflows.

The Professional Certificate in AI Management focuses on data, AI governance, ethics and

strategic adoption, while the Professional Diploma in AI for Business combines both areas.

In Mauritius, training institution DoraCrea welcomed its first cohort in September. A

corporate training programme for staff at Mauritius Duty Free Paradise will also be delivered

through virtual classrooms by AICertified’s in-house trainers.

In Europe, the Digital Communications Institute (DCI) launched its partnership at Europe

House in Belgrade this month, while ICE Malta will deliver its first programme as an

intensive bootcamp in mid-November.

The Bahamas Institute of Financial Services (BIFS) and Canada’s Douglas College are also

preparing to roll out programmes before the end of the year.

Patryk Goron