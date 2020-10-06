dss is the first hardware reseller in Ireland to become a Certified Women’s Business Enterprise by WEConnect International

Dublin-based dss has become the first Irish hardware reseller to achieve Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by WEConnect International.

The four criteria considered for WBE certification by WEConnect International are ownership, management, control, and independence. Businesses that meet the criteria are determined to be at least 51% owned, as well as managed and controlled, by one or more women.

Commenting on the achievement, Fiona Daly, CEO, dss, said: “Our mission is to support women-owned businesses and help fuel economic growth, economic empowerment and equality for women and to promote women to senior positions in business. Buying from a women-owned business drives both social and economic sustainability for these businesses and their communities. Supporting a women-owned business is an investment in the future of women and your company.”

Majority women owned and run and is the trusted IT partner for the most influential and innovative global brands, dss offers supply chain diversity and provides IT procurement, support, and deployment of solutions throughout Ireland, the UK and more than 50 countries worldwide.

